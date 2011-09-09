* Stosur impresses in win over Zvonareva
* Gives rise to Australian hopes for grand slam winner
By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Australia's long wait for a
female grand slam champion could soon be over after Sam
Stosur's wild ride through the U.S. Open took her to the
semi-finals.
On Thursday, she demolished the world number two and last
year's runner-up Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-3 in 67 minutes with one
of the most impressive performances of the tournament.
She never once faced break point on her serve and thumped
25 winners past her hapless opponent who may have been ranked
eight places higher, but had lost each of her last seven
matches against the Queenslander.
"When you really feel comfortable, obviously things start
to flow a little bit more than usual," Stosur said.
While most of the attention in the women's draw has been
centered around Serena Williams and world number one Caroline
Wozniacki, who meet in Saturday's other semi-final, Stosur has
been on a wild rollercoaster ride in the bottom half of the
draw.
She was involved in the longest women's match ever played
at the U.S. Open when she beat Russia's Nadia Petrova in the
third round, lasting more than three and a quarter hours.
Then, in her fourth round clash with another Russian, Maria
Kirilenko, she played the longest tiebreaker in a women's match
at any grand slam. She lost the 32-point tiebreaker but won the
match.
Stosur had two days off to recharge her batteries before
playing Zvonareva, yet another Russian, but this was a quick
kill that showed why is suddenly looming as a serious contender
for the title.
"It's always nicer to finish them off in less than three
hours," she said.
It has been lean times in recent years for Australian women
at the grand slams. The last woman to win the U.S. Open was
Margaret Court in 1973. The last to win any grand slam was
Evonne Goolagong-Cawley at Wimbledon in 1980.
Stosur almost broke the drought last year when she reached
the final of the French Open but has another chance after
becoming the first Australian woman to reach the U.S. Open
semis since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.
"That's the year I was born, so that's good. It might be a
good omen," Stosur said.
"Now I've really started to play well and feeling very good
and obviously it's very exciting. Hopefully I can keep it going
for a couple more days."
Stosur's semi-final opponent is unseeded German Angelique
Kerber, who beat Italian Flavia Pennetta 6-4 4-6 6-3. The pair
have never played before but Stosur, seeded ninth, will start
as the overwhelming favourite.
"When I came here, my goal was to get into the second or
third round. Now I'm in the semi-final and it's an unbelievable
feeling," Kerber said.
"I will just enjoy the match. I will play my tennis and I
will try to fight."
