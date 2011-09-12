By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 11 When Sam Stosur stepped on to
the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to play Serena Williams in the
U.S. Open final on Sunday few people gave her any chance of
beating the 13-time grand slam champion.
The Australian was up against the greatest player of her
generation on her home court and on the 10th anniversary of the
Sept. 11 attacks.
The center court stands were packed and the home supporters
were baying for an American winner and Williams, who returned
to the game in June after a brush with death, was widely
considered a sure-fire winner.
Stosur had never won a major singles title and at her only
previous grand slam final, last year's French Open, she
crumbled under the pressure.
The 27-year-old was better known as a doubles player and
had been lucky just to get to the final, clawing and scratching
her way through the early rounds. Nobody gave her any hope.
When Stosur walked into that bearpit of a stadium, she knew
the odds were stacked against her, but did not give up hope.
"I felt like I was definitely the underdog going into it,
so maybe that kind of made me a little more relaxed going into
this match, especially after my last grand slam final," Stosur
said.
"I had to believe I had a chance to win and obviously
having two victories over her in the past definitely helped me
feel that it was possible."
Stosur had endured a wild ride to the final. Three of her
last four matches had gone three sets and she been involved in
the longest women's match played at the U.S. Open and the
longest tiebreak at a grand slam.
But those matches only hardened her resolve and made her
realise the sacrifices she had made through a career that had
been riddled with setbacks and self-doubt.
"My story is probably no different to many others, but when
I was younger, my family gave up a lot," she said. "They saw
that I had this dream and drive and determination to be a
tennis player.
"I played in all those small tournaments, I've slept in
train stations and stayed in dodgy hotels and done the hard
yards through many places.
"But it pays off in the end and I'd do it all over again if
I had to."
Stosur's big breakthrough came in 2005 when she won the
Australian Open mixed doubles title, then the U.S. Open women's
title later that year. In 2006, she won the French Open doubles
crown but had to take a break from the game after being
diagnosed with Lyme disease.
It was during that time Stosur decided to make a concerted
effort to improve her singles, so she worked harder in the
weaknesses in her game. She already had a booming serve and a
powerful forehand but needed to work on her backhand and
volleys.
"I always tried to believe that it would be possible to
come back from that," she said. "But I was very lucky that I
did recover very quickly and get back on the court and do what
I wanted to do.
"If anything, it kind of made me open my eyes more that you
don't necessarily always get a second chance. I wanted to take
every opportunity I had, and I have now been able to fulfill
that."
Williams intimidates most players, but not Stosur, who had
learnt how to play her from their previous meetings. Stosur's
biggest opponent has always been herself.
She has experienced times of self-doubt and sought
psychological help to get her through those moments. By Sunday,
when she played Williams, she was ready for anything.
"Obviously I would have liked to have won more titles
throughout my career. I've been in quite a few finals and
wasn't able to get through that last hurdle," she said.
"It didn't matter to me if I hadn't ever won a title before
today. I've got this one now, so that makes me proud."
