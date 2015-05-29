PARIS May 29 In-form Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro became the latest fancied player to exit the women's singles at the French Open when she lost to Italian Flavia Pennetta 6-3 6-4 on Friday.

The world number eight's defeat means four of the top eight women's seeds are out before the middle weekend.

Twice a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, Suarez Navarro was being strongly tipped for a long run this year after reaching the Rome final this month where she narrowly lost to Maria Sharapova, but Pennetta stopped her in her tracks.

Suarez Navarro threw away her opening service game with two double faults and never found any rhythm against a player making her 13th consecutive main draw appearance at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard recovered from 3-1 in the second set to lead 4-3 but Pennetta then took charge and swept to victory.

Pennetta, the 28th seed, faces another Spaniard in the next round after Garbine Muguruza beat Germany's 11th seed Angelique Kerber 4-6 6-2 6-2. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)