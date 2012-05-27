PARIS May 27 Local favourite Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga has virtually no chance of winning this year's French
Open title but he will try to at least enjoy himself when he
starts his campaign on Sunday.
The fifth seed, who said last week that no Frenchman could
prevail at Roland Garros this year, will be third on Court
Philippe Chatrier against Russian Andrey Kuznetsov as the big
guns wait for their bow later in the week.
"I don't have any pressure. For me it's just a pleasure to
be here," Tsonga, who loves to dart around the court and thrill
the crowd, told reporters.
Australian Samantha Stosur, the sixth seed and 2010
runner-up, will open proceedings on centre court against
Britain's Elena Baltacha before the ninth-seeded Argentine Juan
Martin del Potro takes on claycourt specialist Albert Montanes
of Spain.
American Venus Williams, the world number 52 after she
missed almost seven months of competitive tennis after being
diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue, will
be last on Chatrier against Argentine Paula Ormaechea.
Former champions Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia and Juan
Carlos Ferrero of Spain were both scheduled to play on Court
Suzanne Lenglen, against Croatian Mirjana Lucic and Frenchman
Jonathan Dasnieres de Veigy respectively.
