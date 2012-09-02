By Will Swanton
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Novak Djokovic attempts his
next step at defending his U.S. Open title while Andy Roddick
fights to extend his career at the U.S. Open on Sunday.
Serbia's world number two will begin the day session inside
Arthur Ashe Stadium against France's 31st seed Julien Benneteau
in the third round before Roddick follows him onto the main
court at Flushing Meadows against unseeded Italian Fabio
Fognini.
Roddick has announced he will retire after the U.S. Open -
the scene of the only major title of his career, in 2003.
Also in action on Sunday will be Australia's 2001 U.S. Open
champion Lleyton Hewitt against fourth-seeded Spaniard David
Ferrer in Louis Armstrong Stadium and women's defending champion
Sam Stosur, from Australia, against Great Britain's Laura
Robson.
Robson, 18, is coming off upset victories over Kim Clijsters
and Li Na.
Roddick announced his retirement before trouncing Australian
teenager Bernard Tomic in the second round.
Olympic champion Andy Murray said he hoped to cross paths
with Roddick in the locker room at Flushing Meadows before the
American walked away from the tour for good.
"I'd congratulate him if I saw him," Murray said.
"I'm sure he's obviously going to try to win this event. It
would obviously be the best way ever to finish.
"I hope he enjoys his last tournament because he's been
around on the tour a long time. He's very well-respected among
the players. It's a shame that he'll be finishing but I'm sure
he'll enjoy his life after tennis."
Roddick is likely to play all his remaining matches in
Arthur Ashe Stadium, ensuring his farewell will be on the court
of his 2003 triumph.
But the three-times Wimbledon runner-up and member of the
winning Davis Cup team in 2007 denied Flushing Meadows was
necessarily the scene of his best memory.
"I don't view it in a scope of where you had your best win,"
he said. "I've had a lot of different memories I'll certainly
look back on.
"I feel like I'd be cheating the other memories if I said
one was the highlight. You know, I feel like I've been very
lucky. That's certainly not lost on me."
Women's top seed Victoria Azarenka will be in action against
Georgia's Anna Tatishvili.
The night session inside Ashe Stadium will start with French
Open champion Maria Sharapova against fellow Russian Nadia
Petrova, followed by America's ninth seed John Isner against
Germany's 19th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber.
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)