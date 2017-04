PARIS, June 5 The French Open semi-final between Noval Djokovic and Andy Murray was suspended on Friday as a thunderstorm approached Roland Garros.

World number one Djokovic of Serbia was leading 6-3 6-3 5-7 3-3 against the British third seed.

The winner will take on Swiss Stan Wawrinka in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)