PARIS May 30 When Rafael Nadal was claiming the French Open title in 2006, Martin Klizan was also triumphing at Roland Garros - albeit winning the junior crown.

On Thursday the unseeded 23-year-old Slovakian will get the chance to see how far he has come in seven years when the two meet in the second round on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Spanish third seed Nadal is looking to add to his record seven titles while Klizan, the world number 35, will be hoping to win only his fourth match on clay this season.

After a quintet of Frenchmen reached round three on Wednesday, pressure will be on Richard Gasquet to keep up the winning run. The player once-dubbed "Little Mozart" of tennis takes on Poland's Michal Przysiezny on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Gasquet, seeded seventh, has been in good form this season and should easily advance but he said: "I want to do well but I don't want too much pressure".

Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic faces Argentine Guido Pella with former world number one Maria Sharapova meets Canadian Eugenie Bouchard. Both should have little trouble going through.

"Baby Federer" Grigor Dimitrov, the 22-year-old Bulgarian 26th seed, faces new French hope Lucas Pouille, 19, in a clash of the young guns. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Goodson)