By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Fourth-seeded David Ferrer of
Spain overcame Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 6-3 6-7 2-6 6-3 7-6 in
a marathon slugfest to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on
Thursday.
Ferrer, who was a break down early in the fifth set, won the
pressure packed four-hour, 31-minute quarter-final by claiming
the climactic tiebreaker 7-4 when Tipsarevic hit a backhand into
the net from deep in the corner.
"I don't have words. I am really happy," said the
30-year-old Ferrer, who went down on his knees in relief after
the final point before raising both fists to the cheering Arthur
Ashe Stadium crowd. "It was an emotional match. It was a really
tough match. Janko is an amazing player. He fights a lot."
The victory was another highlight in a career season for the
Spaniard, who has won five tournaments on three different
surfaces and reached at least the quarter-finals of all four
grand slams.
Ferrer will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic of
Serbia or 2009 Open winner Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in
Saturday's semi-finals.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)