NEW YORK, Sept 6 Fourth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain overcame Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 6-3 6-7 2-6 6-3 7-6 in a marathon slugfest to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Ferrer, who was a break down early in the fifth set, won the pressure packed four-hour, 31-minute quarter-final by claiming the climactic tiebreaker 7-4 when Tipsarevic hit a backhand into the net from deep in the corner.

"I don't have words. I am really happy," said the 30-year-old Ferrer, who went down on his knees in relief after the final point before raising both fists to the cheering Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. "It was an emotional match. It was a really tough match. Janko is an amazing player. He fights a lot."

The victory was another highlight in a career season for the Spaniard, who has won five tournaments on three different surfaces and reached at least the quarter-finals of all four grand slams.

Ferrer will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia or 2009 Open winner Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in Saturday's semi-finals. (Editing by Frank Pingue)