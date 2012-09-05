NEW YORK, Sept 5 Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic successfully wore down Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber to win their rain-delayed fourth round clash 6-3 7-6 6-2 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Kohlschreiber blasted 12 aces during the two and a half hour clash that began on Tuesday but was suspended for a day because of rain.

Tipsarevic kept his cool in the tricky, windy conditions and eventually overcame his weary opponent, whose previous two matches had gone five sets.

Tipsarevic, seeded eighth, is through to the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the second consecutive year but has never made a semi-final at any grand slam.

His next opponent is Spanish fourth seed David Ferrer, who beat the foul weather to win his fourth round match on Tuesday and get a day off. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)