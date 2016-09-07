LONDON, Sept 7 The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) is looking into a first-round match at the U.S. Open after irregular betting patterns were detected.

The alert came after 15th seed Timea Bacsinszky's 6-1 6-1 victory over Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia on Aug. 30.

"As with all cases, the TIU will assess, make a judgement and take appropriate action on the alert information received and obtained for the first round singles match between Vitalia Diatchenko and Timea Bacsinszky played at the U.S. Open on 30th August," the TIU said in a statement on Wednesday.

The TIU added that an alert on its own is not evidence of match-fixing and there can be other reasons for unusual betting including "incorrect odds-setting, well-informed betting, player fitness, fatigue and form as well as playing conditions and personal circumstances". (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)