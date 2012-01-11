By Ian Ransom
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 11 Bernard Tomic's rapid
rise into the top 50 at the tender age of 19 has created a tidal
wave of expectation in Australia ahead of the year's first grand
slam, but the rangy Gold Coast native is merely pleased he may
have finally reached his full height.
Since grabbing the world's attention with his stunning
quarter-final run at Wimbledon as an 18-year-old qualifier,
Tomic's ranking has soared to 37 making him far and away
Australia's greatest hope in the men's draw at Melbourne Park.
The more vital statistic for Tomic, however, is 1.96 metres
(six-foot-five), the mark where his slender frame has stopped
growing. This has allowed him to improve his court speed and
pack on some muscle to compete with the brawny warriors that
stalk the top 10.
"I am getting stronger and stronger. I've definitely stopped
growing tall-wise, which is good," Tomic told reporters at the
Kooyong Classic on Wednesday.
"You know, 6'3" - 6'5" is a good height for tennis, I think,
if you can move well.
"The best movers are all six-foot, six-foot-one, like Rafa
(Nadal) and Roger (Federer). I think I'm moving good for my
body. I can move better and I can improve more in the next
year."
Tomic, the youngest player to win a match in the main draw
of his home grand slam, carries an extra three kilogrammes of
muscle into Melbourne Park this year, tipping the scales at 92.
He also carries a far greater load as the man touted to take
over from Lleyton Hewitt, the battle-scarred 30-year-old whose
2002 Wimbledon championship feels like a grainy, sepia-toned
dream for much of the Australian public.
The sports-mad country that has produced the likes of Rod
Laver, Lew Hoad and Margaret Court has proved an unhappy hunting
ground for a parade of local grand slam champions in recent
years. Hewitt, twice U.S. Open champion Pat Rafter and Wimbledon
winner Pat Cash have all come close but ultimately failed.
STAGE FRIGHT
Australia's U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur has never made it
past the fourth round at Melbourne Park where her face looms
from billboards and has confessed to being regularly struck with
stage fright on home soil.
Tomic, however, has rarely looked anything but comfortable
in the spotlight and ensured the glare would be a little
stronger next week by beating Czech world number seven Tomas
Berdych in the opening round of the invitational Kooyong Classic
on Wednesday.
The hard-fought 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory at an atrociously windy
and rainy day at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne's
leafy east showcased a player in control of his game and excited
about where it might take him.
"I think (my movement) is 20 per cent at least better (than
last year)," said Tomic, who has blunted the power weapons of
more seasoned opponents with a tactical game employing slice,
top-spin and finesse.
"I'm serving better and there's a lot more things to improve
on. So it's a good thing, also knowing that."
Tomic, who took a set off practice partner and eventual
champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarter-final, talked
of winning a grand slam trophy within two years following that
match.
Beaten but not disgraced in a straight sets defeat by Andy
Murray in the semi-finals at the Brisbane International last
week, the teenager may have appeared to have made a rod for his
back in the era of Roger, Rafa and Novak.
But Tomic is too busy enjoying himself to pay heed to the
doubters.
"I've got a good shot at being seeded in the French (Open)
and Wimbledon," he said.
"I haven't got much points to defend and I think the next
four or five months is going to be really, really, really fun."
