MELBOURNE Jan 14 Australia's Bernard
Tomic created a rod for his own back by defeating world number
eight Mardy Fish 6-4 3-6 7-5 to win the Kooyong Classic in
Melbourne on Saturday.
The 19-year-old's impressive performance in the eight-man
invitational warm-up tournament two days before the Australian
Open is sure to whip local fans into a frenzy over the prospect
of a genuine men's contender at Melbourne Park.
The first teenager to win at Kooyong Lawn Tennis club, Tomic
upset French world number 15 Gael Monfils and seventh-ranked
Czech Tomas Berdych on the way to the final.
Tomic, ranked number 37 in the world, now turns his
attention to a tricky first round encounter at Melbourne Park on
Monday against 22nd seed Fernando Verdasco of Spain, a former
Australian Open semi-finalist.
"There's only three or four guys on tour who can play all
day and he's one of them," Tomic told reporters.
"I'll need to come out, be aggressive and be fast like the
first few matches I was playing at Kooyong and if I play like
that, and to his backhand corner deep, I think he can't really
hurt me."
