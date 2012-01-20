MELBOURNE Jan 20 Tennis purists concerned that some of the men's game has lapsed into a crude battle of beef and brawn can rest easy. Instinct, imagination and invention are alive and well in the form of Bernard Tomic and Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Two of the game's top young players put on a shot-making exhibition in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, with Tomic emerging the 4-6 7-6 7-6 2-6 6-3 victor after three hours and 49 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Tomic's fourth-round clash with Roger Federer on Sunday promises to be another showing of flair over brute force.

In a game when flat shots were the exception rather than the rule, Tomic and Dolgopolov chopped the ball in a seemingly endless series of sliced backhand rallies before whipping top-spin winners to all four corners of the court.

Tomic, at 19 the youngest man left in the draw, proved a master of disguise to keep Dolgopolov off balance with last-second changes of direction, pace and spin.

Australia's next great tennis hope has been placed under an increasingly heavy burden of expectation with Lleyton Hewitt riding into the sunset of his career but Tomic showed on Friday he has the shoulders to carry the weight.

"It was like playing a mirror image of myself, the way the shots were coming back at me," Tomic told reporters.

"We're the two most unusual players to play, so for him to play me and me play him, it's very difficult."

UNCONVENTIONAL

Tomic said he had always looked up to Federer and felt strange about facing him in the next round.

"Playing Roger is an experience I'll always remember. It's tough having the mindset to beat a player like that. I have to go out there and believe in myself, he said"

Pony-tailed Ukrainian Dolgopolov, who came into the match holding a 3-0 lead in head-to-heads with Tomic, first caught the eye in 2011 by reaching the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park before losing to Andy Murray.

His coach Jack Reader told Reuters he had no intention of trying to curb Dolgopolov's free-flowing approach to the game and had encouraged him to remain unconventional.

Like an annoying taxi driver stepping on the accelerator and brake when you least expect it, Dolgopolov slowed the game down and sped it up without warning, dragging Tomic out of position then jumping out of his shoes with fearsome forehands.

After playing 15 set of tennis in a week, Dolgopolov put the loss down to tiredness.

"I can't really say I enjoyed it because I was struggling with my legs, I knew I had to attack but I couldn't get to the ball," he said. "I had to play his game, not mine." (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)