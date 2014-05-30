PARIS May 30 American teenager Taylor Townsend's run at the French Open was stopped by Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 6-2 6-2 in the third round on Friday.

Townsend took time to settle, losing her first two service games to go 4-0 down to the claycourt specialist from Spain who won the Estoril title last month.

The 18-year-old broke back for 4-2 and caused Suarez Navarro problems with her clean hitting and working of the angles, but her desire to shoot for the lines and blaze away from unpromising positions repeatedly worked against her best interests.

She fired wide and long, and netted a volley to give her opponent set point before hitting a return of serve long to go one set down after 24 minutes.

The American wasted four break points in the fourth game of the second set by not playing the percentage game and was broken to love in the next game.

Suarez Navarro's first serve was the match's most potent weapon and Townsend returned long to give the Spaniard victory on her third match point.

She will play unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16 after the Croatian beat third seed Agnieszka Radwanska. (Reporting by Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)