MELBOURNE Jan 12 After two
rain-interrupted defeats, Frenchman Jo Wilfried-Tsonga has
thrown in the towel at the invitational Kooyong Classic in
Melbourne, citing exhaustion and the need to rest ahead of the
Australian Open.
The world number six, who complained of jet-lag after
slumping to a straight-sets loss to Austria's Jurgen Melzer in
the first round, was beaten by Japan's Kei Nishikori 1-6 6-4 6-1
on Thursday and has elected not to play his third and final
match, tournament director Colin Stubs told Reuters.
"He's a bit jet-lagged and he just felt like 'if I'm going
to give myself half a chance I've got to have a day off.' It's
not an injury per se," Stubs said.
Tsonga arrived in Melbourne this week after a long-haul
flight from the Middle East where he won the Qatar Open
following his appearance at an exhibition tournament in Abu
Dhabi.
His withdrawal followed Canadian Milos Raonic's pull-out
from the eight-man field at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club on
Wednesday after his first-round defeat to Mardy Fish.
Raonic, who won the Chennai Open on Sunday, withdrew citing
a stomach bug.
Organisers were forced to scramble to find replacements to
pad out the draw, with American Sam Querrey and Serbia's Viktor
Troicki drafted in to play each other in an exhibition match on
Friday.
"You live to fight another day," Stubs said of Tsonga's
exit. "If I cracked it with everyone who did that to me, I
wouldn't have an event."
American world number eight Mardy Fish will play Melzer for
a place in Saturday's final against Australian teenager Bernard
Tomic who ground down 15th-ranked Frenchman Gael Monfils in
three sets on Thursday.
Andy Murray will also make an appearance at the warm-up
tournament on Friday, playing a one-off exhibition match against
Argentine veteran David Nalbandian as he seeks a last
competitive hit-out before the year's first grand slam.
The Kooyong Classic guarantees players three matches on the
same court surface used at Melbourne Park.
The Jan. 16-29 Australian Open starts on Monday.
