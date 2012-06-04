PARIS, June 4 Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga kept his eye on the prize to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-4 7-6 3-6 3-6 6-4 win against Swiss 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Frenchman was 4-2 up in the decider when the match was interrupted by dusk on Sunday and dropped serve when play resumed on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand-slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, wrapped it up by breaking Wawrinka with a forehand winner after four hours and six minutes.

He will face world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Tuesday for a place in the last four. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)