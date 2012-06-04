PARIS, June 4 Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
kept his eye on the prize to reach the French Open
quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-4 7-6 3-6 3-6 6-4 win
against Swiss 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka on Monday.
The fifth-seeded Frenchman was 4-2 up in the decider when
the match was interrupted by dusk on Sunday and dropped serve
when play resumed on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand-slam final, at
the 2008 Australian Open, wrapped it up by breaking Wawrinka
with a forehand winner after four hours and six minutes.
He will face world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia on
Tuesday for a place in the last four.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)