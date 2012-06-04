(Adds quotes, byline)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, June 4 Having just secured his maiden
French Open quarter-final spot, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga threw the
gauntlet down to world number one Novak Djokovic on Monday but
did not exactly sound full of confidence.
The French fifth seed spent just 26 minutes on court on
Monday to wrap up a 6-4 7-6 3-6 3-6 6-4 fourth-round win against
Swiss 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka after the match was
interrupted by dusk on Sunday.
"I have the feeling I spent more energy today in four games
than yesterday," Tsonga told a news conference after he set-up a
last-eight showdown with Djokovic.
"But I will be ready tomorrow, ready to throw myself into
the battle like a lion."
World number five Tsonga, who again relied on his booming
forehand to see off Wawrinka in a four-hour battle, has a 5-5
record against Djokovic although he has not beaten the Serb
since 2010 in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open..
"It's not a good stat. If you look at the last matches, I
did not win that much," said Tsonga, who has lost his last three
encounters with Djokovic.
"I used to beat him because he was not as strong as he is
today. He has improved a lot in the past two years, he has
matured.
"He now dictates the points with his forehand more than he
used to."
Tsonga, who was beaten 7-5 6-1 by Djokovic last month in the
quarter-finals of the Rome Masters, is hoping the pressure on
his opponent will balance up the contest.
"I think for him it's tougher because he needs to win. I got
my best result here so from now on everything will be positive,"
he explained.
Djokovic is gunning to become only the third man, and the
first since 1969, to hold all four grand-slam titles
simultaneously.
"Of course, I will be free on the court because I have
nothing to lose against this player who is number one in the
world," said Tsonga.
"Maybe I'll play from the baseline but in order to better
come inside the court, because it's important for me to unsettle
him," he added.
"To do that, I'll have to play deep. I'll have to use my
returns. It's going to be important for me to sometimes play
from the back of the court to try and make him leave his lines."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Alison Wildey)