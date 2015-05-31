PARIS May 31 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rose to the occasion to beat Czech fourth Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 on Sunday and reach the quarter-finals of his home slam for the third time in four years.

The 14th-seeded Tsonga, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2013 who also made the last eight in 2012, produced a powerful performance on court Philippe Chatrier, relying on his booming forehand.

Berdych threatened a comeback when he won the third-set tiebreak and led 3-1 in the fourth, but Tsonga, roared on by the court Suzanne Lenglen crowd, won five games in a row to advance.

He wrapped up a convincing win on his first match point when Berdych sent a backhand long.

"I was well into my match, I kept his head under the water," Tsonga, who will next face Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals, said in a courtside interview.

"He's a great champion so he resisted and I had an off moment but we've been working a lot with my coaches to limit those moments to the minimum." (Editing by Ed Osmond)