PARIS May 31 Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga survived a second-set wobble and a rain delay to book his place in the French Open third round with a 6-2 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory over German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Tsonga was level at one set all and 1-1 in the third when play resumed after being interrupted by rain on Wednesday and he was just too sharp for the world number 90.

Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, started with a break and never looked back on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He spent just under an hour on court to finish off Stebe and set up a meeting with Serbian 28th seed Viktor Troicki or Italian Fabio Fognini. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)