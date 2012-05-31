(Adds quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS May 31 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga called playtime
over on Thursday when he booked his place in the French Open
third round with a 6-2 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory over German
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.
The fifth-seeded Tsonga was level at one set all and 1-1 in
the third when play resumed after being interrupted by rain on
Wednesday and he was just too sharp for the world number 90.
"Yesterday the wet conditions were not favouring me. I was
not able to play my usual (attacking) game. I could not serve an
ace, could not fire winners from the baseline," Tsonga told a
news conference.
"In that case, we are in a game of cat and mouse and I'm not
too good at that. I could not focus, I was starting to lose it a
bit."
Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand slam final, at
the 2008 Australian Open, started with a break and never looked
back.
He needed just under an hour on court to finish off Stebe
and set up a meeting with Serbian 28th seed Viktor Troicki or
Italian Fabio Fognini.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)