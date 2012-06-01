PARIS, June 1 Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga marched into the fourth round of the French Open with a solid 7-5 6-4 6-4 win over flamboyant Fabio Fognini of Italy on Friday.

Fognini did his best to unsettle Tsonga with his histrionics and whipping shots, but the fifth-seeded Frenchman managed to stay focused even though he dropped his serve five times.

Despite the humid conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier, Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, had too much power for the world number 45.

Fognini berated the umpire and the partisan crowd following a few close calls, but Tsonga kept his composure to end his opponent's resilience with an ace and set up a last-16 meeting with either compatriot Gilles Simon or Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)