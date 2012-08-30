(Adds details, quotes)
By Simon Cambers
NEW YORK Aug 30 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was at a
loss to explain what went wrong after he suffered his earliest
grand slam exit in five years at the U.S. Open on Thursday.
The fifth seed was out of sorts as he was beaten 6-4 1-6 6-1
6-3 by Slovakian Martin Klizan in the second round.
Tsonga said he was fully fit and healthy but that for some
unknown reason he could not find his best form when he needed
it.
"I'm not very satisfied," Tsonga said. "I lost second round.
I'm used to playing the round of 16 or quarter-finals, sometimes
semis.
"(But) it's tennis. Today I didn't play my best tennis and
my opponent was better than me the whole match I think, and
that's it."
It looked like normal service had been restored when Tsonga
won the second set easily but just as quickly, his game
disappeared again.
World number 52 Klizan had never advanced beyond the second
round at a grand slam event before but the left-hander surprised
Tsonga with some inspired tennis.
Tsonga rallied from 4-1 down in the fourth set to 4-3 but
the 23-year-old Klizan held his nerve to seal the biggest
victory of his career.
"I feel great," Klizan said. "I had no pressure. If I lose,
then I lose to a good player. But I won and I'm very happy. It
means for me more that I beat finally a guy from the top 10."
A semi-finalist at Wimbledon last month and a
quarter-finalist in New York last year, Tsonga could not explain
what went wrong.
"Today I was not in a good shape and I didn't play good
tennis," he said. "It seemed like I couldn't hit the ball hard
enough to put my opponent out of position.
"I don't really know why it was like this today but sometimes
it happens with me."
Tsonga has been criticised for playing too much tennis -
Janko Tipsarevic is the only top-10 player to have played more
events in the past year - but Tsonga said he had little choice.
"If you're (ranked) four or five, to be at this ranking I
have to be competitive with the other guys who play (every)
week," he said.
"I'm not a machine. Sometimes I'm tired, sometimes not.
Sometimes I am in good shape, sometimes not."
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)