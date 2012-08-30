* Slovakian Klizan pulls upset in four sets
* Tsonga cannot explain poor performance
* Frenchman defends frequent play
By Simon Cambers
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
was at a loss to explain what went wrong after he suffered his
earliest grand slam exit in five years at the U.S. Open on
Thursday.
The fifth seed was beaten 6-4 1-6 6-1 6-3 by Slovakian
Martin Klizan in the second round.
Tsonga said he was fully fit and healthy but that for some
unknown reason he could not find his best form.
"I'm not very satisfied," Tsonga said. "I'm used to playing
the round of 16 or quarter-finals, sometimes semis. ...
"My opponent was better than me the whole match I think, and
that's it."
It appeared normal service had been restored when Tsonga won
the second set at a canter but just as quickly, his game
disappeared again.
World number 52 Klizan had never been beyond the second
round at a grand slam event but the left-hander surprised Tsonga
with some inspired tennis.
Tsonga rallied from 4-1 down in the fourth set to 4-3 but
the 23-year-old Klizan held his nerve to seal the biggest
victory of his career.
"I feel great," Klizan said. "I had no pressure. If I lose,
then I lose to a good player. But I won and I'm very happy. It
means for me more that I beat finally a guy from the top 10."
Tsonga had been a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last month and
a quarter-finalist in New York last year.
"Today I was not in a good shape and I didn't play good
tennis," he said. "It seemed like I couldn't hit the ball enough
hard to put my opponent out of position.
"I don't really know why it was like this today but sometimes
it happens with me."
He has been criticised for playing too much tennis - Janko
Tipsarevic is the only top-10 player to have played more events
in the past year - but Tsonga said he had little choice.
"If you're (ranked) four or five, to be at this ranking I
have to be competitive with the other guys who play (every)
week," he said.
"I'm not a machine. Sometimes I'm tired, sometimes not.
Sometimes I am in good shape, sometimes not."
