PARIS, June 2 Local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga regained his composure just in time to head off a stirring fightback from Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori, winning 6-1 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the French Open on Tuesday.

Tsonga, who often suffers lapses in concentration, lost his momentum following a 40-minute suspension in play after a side panel from the scoreboard fell on the crowd from the upper part of Court Philippe Chatrier, injuring three fans.

Tsonga, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2013, relied on his booming forehand to unsettle the U.S. Open runner-up, who only got into his groove late in the second set after the interruption.

Tsonga, looking to become the first Frenchman to win his home slam since Yannick Noah in 1983, fell off the pace in the third and fourth sets, but was more focused in the decider.

He will face eighth seed Stan Wawrinka, who knocked out fellow Swiss and second seed Roger Federer, for a place in Sunday's final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)