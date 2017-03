Aug 15 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will not compete at this month's U.S. Open tennis grand slam after failing to recover in time from a knee injury.

The world number eight said he needed to take care of himself and make sure he was able to play at 100 percent before returning to the tour.

"It would be stupid to go there knowing full well that I have no chance because I'm not prepared enough," he said on his website.

The year's final grand slam takes place in New York from Aug. 26-Sept. 9. Tsonga said he was eyeing a return to competition in Metz on Sept. 16. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; editing by Tony Jimenez)