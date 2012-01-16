By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE Jan 16 Defending Australian Open
champion Novak Djokovic has much to live up to after his
spectacular feats last year.
Now he begins the unenviable task of trying to match or even
better his 2011 season on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old world number one, who is also the Wimbledon
and U.S. Open champion, began last season with a 41-match
winning streak that included his run to a second title at
Melbourne Park.
After beating Andy Murray in emphatic style in the final,
Djokovic won 10 tournaments in total, including five Masters
titles, and banked $12.6 million in prize money.
His opponent on Tuesday is unheralded Italian Paolo Lorenzi
and there seems little chance of Djokovic becoming the first
defending men's champion to bow out in the first round since
Boris Becker in 1997.
Serena Williams also begins her campaign on the second day
of the tournament, seeded only 12th after playing just twice in
five months but second favourite behind Petra Kvitova with the
bookmakers.
Williams opens her bid for a sixth Australian Open title
against Austrian Tamira Paszek in the final match on Rod Laver
Arena while Czech second seed Kvitova opens the day on the same
court against Russian Vera Dushevina.
Local hopes in the women's draw rest largely with Sam Stosur
and dealing with the huge weight of expectation is likely to be
more of a problem for the U.S. Open champion than Sorana Cirstea
of Romania in their first-round tie.
Men's fourth seed Murray, a well beaten finallist for the
past two years, faces American teenager Ryan Harrison in his
opening match, while his equivalent in the women's draw, Maria
Sharapova, takes on Gisela Dulko.
