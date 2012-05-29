PARIS May 29 Rafa Nadal, the ultimate claycourt
machine, will begin his charge towards becoming the first man to
win seven French Open titles when he takes on Italian Simone
Bolelli on Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday.
Despite having lost only one match at the claycourt slam in
the last seven years, the Spaniard refused to count out the
challenge posed by the 111th ranked Italian.
"When you start the tournament, when you play, you play day
by day. That's what I am doing," Nadal, who won in Monte Carlo,
Barcelona and Rome before heading to Paris, told reporters.
He will be third on centre court after local favourite
Richard Gasquet faces Estonian Jurgen Zopp and before American
Serena Williams starts her quest for a second Roland Garros
title against France's Virgine Razzano.
Former world number one Maria Sharapova, seeded second, will
be on Court Suzanne Lenglen against Romania's Alexandra Cadantu.
Briton Andy Murray, the fourth seed, will be last on Lenglen
when he takes on Japanese Tatsuma Ito.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)