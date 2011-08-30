By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 29 Serena Williams will make her
long-awaited return to the Arthur Ashe center court on Tuesday
when she opens her latest U.S. Open campaign against Bojana
Jovanovski.
The American has already won the U.S. Open on three
occasions but her last appearance at Flushing Meadows, two years
ago, ended shamefully when she unleashed a foul-mouthed attack
on a line judge.
She was docked a point that cost her the match against
eventual champion Kim Clijsters, and handed a hefty fine.
Williams missed the tournament last year because of a foot
injury and has been out for most of this season. She made a
belated return and won lead-up events in California and Toronto
to wrap up the U.S. Open series and enhance her reputation as
one of the favourites to win the title.
"I've always wanted to win the U.S. Open Series, so I can
check that off the list," said Williams, who was scheduled to
play the final night match on center court.
"I just have a couple more checks and then it will be good."
Rafa Nadal, the defending men's champion, will also play at
night, against Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan while both world
number ones play during the day session.
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, a recent winner in New Haven,
faces Nuria Llagostera Vives of Spain while Serbia's Novak
Djokovic tackles Irishman Conor Niland.
Djokovic quit last week's Masters final in Cincinnati
because of a shoulder problem but said the injury had healed.
"My shoulder is feeling fine. I had a little trouble in
Cincinnati throughout the whole week, and I carried that up to
the final," he said.
"It was unfortunate to finish this way the match against
Murray but I think it was the right decision because I couldn't
risk it anymore.
"I decided to take some time off and went to an MRI (scan)
and everything is fine. I have been serving in last couple of
days, playing 100 per cent, so I'm ready for the tournament."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories