MELBOURNE Jan 24 Roger Federer's bid for a
fifth Australian Open crown continues on Tuesday when the Swiss
takes on Juan Martin Del Potro in the last eight at Melbourne
Park.
Argentine Del Potro, playing in the quarter-finals of a
grand slam for the first time since injury wrecked his 2010
season, beat Federer in the final of the US Open in 2009.
Not all of his matches against Federer bring back such good
memories however. The former world number four suffered his
worst grand slam defeat when he met the Swiss the last time he
was in the Australian Open quarters, losing 6-3 6-0 6-0.
"Roger is the best tennis player of all time and of course
he's the favourite," said the 1.98m-tall Argentine. "I remember
three years ago I played in the quarters against him and I only
won three games. So if this time it's different and I win more
games, it is going to be okay for me."
Also on Tuesday, Rafa Nadal brings his battered body to
battle once again in a quarter-final against Tomas Berdych, who
incurred the wrath of the crowd on Sunday by refusing to shake
hands with third-round opponent Nicolas Almagro.
Berdych felt Almagro had deliberately blasted a return at
his head during the fourth set and while the Spaniard apologised
immediately, the Czech was still incensed at the conclusion of
the match.
In the women's quarter-finals, Kim Clijsters takes on world
number one Caroline Wozniacki with the Belgian likely to be
feeling the effects of an injured ankle after she rolled it in
her win over Li Na on Sunday.
Victoria Azarenka, who has found it tough to kill off
matches throughout the tournament, is gunning to reach the
semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time when the
world number three faces Pole Agniezka Radwanska.
