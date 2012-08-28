NEW YORK Aug 28 Venus Williams clocked the
fastest women's serve of the U.S. Open in overpowering Bethanie
Mattek-Sands 6-3 6-1 in the first round at Flushing Meadows on
Tuesday.
Williams withdrew from the U.S. Open last year shortly
before her second-round match against Sabine Lisicki and
revealed she had Sjogren's syndrome.
After a long and difficult battle to control the autoimmune
disease, she is back in the second round but has a tough
assignment against the sixth-seed Angelique Kerber from Germany.
Williams lost the first two games to Mattek-Sands before
showing glimpses of the form that has earned her seven major
titles.
She landed a first serve of 124 mph (199.5km/h) - the
quickest of the women's tournament to date.
