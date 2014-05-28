PARIS May 28 Slovakian teenager Anna Schmiedlova deprived Venus Williams of a likely third-round meeting with her sister Serena at the French Open when she beat the American 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday.

Under grey skies on court Philippe Chatrier, 29th seed Williams got off to a solid start, winning four games in a row to take the opening set.

World number 56 Schmiedlova, however, stepped up a gear and after an early exchange of breaks, stole the nine-times grand slam champion's serve in the seventh game of the second set and levelled the contest when her opponent netted a forehand.

Schmiedlova pulled through thanks to a series of jaw-dropping passing shots to set up a meeting with defending champion Serena Williams, providing the American beats Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Since losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2011, Venus Williams has lost in the first or second round of every grand slam she has taken part in, except for the 2013 Australian Open, where she reached the third round. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward)