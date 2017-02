PARIS May 27 Venus Williams, continuing her comeback after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, battled into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 4-6 6-1 6-3 victory against Argentine opponent Paula Ormaechea.

Seven-times grand-slam champion Williams, who returned to the tour in March after dropping out with Sjogren's Syndrome, looked to be struggling early in the match but found the resources to win.

The American former world number one could now meet third-seeded Pole Agnieszka Radwanska, who plays Serbian Bojana Jovanovski on Monday.

As the day cooled on Philippe Chatrier Court, both Williams and Ormaechea struggled to hold serve in the final set but the American gained the upper hand and, with some superb service returns, won the ninth game to love to take victory. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)