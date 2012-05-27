(Adds quotes)
By Clare Fallon
PARIS May 27 Venus Williams, who says she is
still learning to live with a chronic illness, battled into the
second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 4-6 6-1 6-3
victory over Argentine Paula Ormaechea.
Seven-times grand-slam champion Williams, who returned to
the tour in March after dropping out with Sjogren's Syndrome, a
fatigue-inducing autoimmune disease, looked to be struggling
early in the match but found the resources to win.
As the day cooled on Philippe Chatrier Court, both Williams
and Ormaechea struggled to hold serve in the final set but the
American gained the upper hand and, with some superb service
returns, won the ninth game to love to take victory.
Asked how she was coping with her illness, a subdued
Williams gave a deep sigh.
"My perspective changes every week," she told a news
conference. "I just want to do my best and not be overwhelmed.
"It is definitely an adventure and a journey, and it is just
life happening. I already know I can play (tennis), that is not
a doubt...everything else is just up in the air."
Williams said she took inspiration from sister Serena and
hoped to play doubles with her at the London Olympics in July
and August.
"A lot of it I have to figure it out," she said of the
illness. "It's physical and emotional and all kinds of different
things, mental. So it's just something that you can only get if
you live it. So I have to learn to laugh sometimes.
"Sometimes I wonder if it's something that I'm doing: did I
do something wrong? Then I snap out of that pretty quick
nowadays. But sometimes I wonder if this is my fault."
The former world number one could now meet third-seeded Pole
Agnieszka Radwanska, who plays Serbian Bojana Jovanovski on
Monday.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)