- By Julian Linden
NEW YORK Aug 29 The tennis obituaries will have
to wait for now. The Williams sisters have no intentions of
quitting anytime soon.
If they have their way, they will be around for a lot longer
yet, perhaps adding records for longevity to their records on
the court.
For years, people have speculated about how long they would
stay in the game, predicting they would eventually lose
motivation as they racked up the titles.
But the speculators have been wrong and Venus said the
American sisters were more motiviated than ever to keep going
after a long injury layoff.
"We've decided we're not going to lead a traditional
career," Venus said on Monday, with no hint of irony.
"We haven't to this point, so we won't. So we're going to
play past the limit that anyone has ever played."
Venus is 31 and has not won a grand slam singles title since
2008. Apart from Wimbledon -- which she has won five times --
she has not won any other major in a decade.
Serena turns 30 in four weeks. She won the last of her 14
grand slam titles last year, before she was struck down wil
health issues.
Serena told reporters on Monday that if Venus retired right
now, she would keep playing because she loved the game so much
but Venus said they were more likely to go at the same time.
"We have to go out together," Venus said. "When our singles
game goes, we'll continue to dominate in doubles, hopefully
bring home more majors in that.
"We've decided to just enjoy tennis. It's such an honour.
We'll do it as long as we can. Right now the end is not really
in sight."
Venus won her first round match at the U.S. Open on Monday,
beating Vesna Dolonts of Russia 6-4 6-3. Serena opens her
campaign on Tuesday, against Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia.
