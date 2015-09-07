NEW YORK, Sept 7 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka kept the pressure on to end the threat posed by Donald Young and register a 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory over the American to reach the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Fifth seed Wawrinka stayed on track for a possible last eight clash against third seed Andy Murray, who was meeting big-serving South African Kevin Anderson in the fourth round.

The Swiss, who also owns the 2014 Australian Open title, shut the door on the 68th-ranked Young by not allowing the American to reach a single break point in the fourth set.

The 26-year-old Young, regarded during his teenage years as the next great American men's player, had advanced to the fourth round with two epic wins from two sets down.

(Reporting by Larry Fine, editing by Pritha Sarkar)