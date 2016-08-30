NEW YORK Aug 30 Two-times grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka dealt Fernando Verdasco a rare first-round loss at the U.S. Open, sweeping aside the Spaniard in straight sets on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Swiss dominated the left-handed Verdasco with his punishing groundstrokes to claim a measure of revenge with a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Verdasco, ranked 46th, had won 12 of his 13 previous first-round matches at Flushing Meadows.

Wawrinka, winner of last year's French Open and the 2014 Australian Open, had trailed Verdasco 3-2 in head-to-head action after falling to the Spaniard in straight sets in the first round this year at the Queen's Club run-up to Wimbledon. (Editing by Frank Pingue)