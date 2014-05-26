PARIS May 26 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out in the first round of the French Open by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain on Monday.

Garcia-Lopez won 6-4 5-7 6-2 6-0 against the third-seeded Swiss on the Philippe Chatrier show court.

Wawrinka led 3-1 in the first set before losing it on the Spaniard's first set point by hitting long. He pulled level in the second set but he made 62 unforced errors on a heavy clay surface in Paris.

Garcia-Lopez, ranked 41 in the world, cruised through the fourth set against an increasingly despondent Wawrinka. (Reporting By Robert Woodward; editing by Julien Pretot)