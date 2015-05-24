PARIS May 24 Stan Wawrinka reacted angrily on Sunday after an article on the French Open website mentioned his private life.

"Completely stupid article. It's the official website of a grand slam, so I hope the guy who did that article is not a journalist," the eighth-seeded Swiss told a news conference after beating Turkey's Marsel Ilhan 6-3 6-2 6-3 in the first round at Roland Garros.

"I also hope the guy who is supposed to check all the article on the website is not working anymore for the tournament.

"Because for me, for a grand slam website, it should be an article about the tennis and that's it."

Wawrinka told organisers he was not happy about the article, which was no longer visible on the tournament's website (www.rolandgarros.com) on Sunday.

"I saw the article last night. I told the tournament that I wasn't really happy about it, and I don't think it was great for the tournament to do that. That's it," he said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)