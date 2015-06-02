PARIS, June 2 Stanislas Wawrinka trumped fellow Swiss Roger Federer at a grand slam for the first time with a 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) victory in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Forever in the shadow of his more celebrated compatriot, Wawrinka finally got the better of Federer at a major on his fifth attempt to set up a semi-final date with either home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Second seed Federer's normally smooth racket rhythm lost all of its usual precision as gusting winds tore through Court Suzanne Lenglen.

He was broken in the third game of the first set, in the seventh game of the second set and when a couple of close calls went against him in the third set tiebreak, the 2009 champion's hopes of adding to his haul of 17 grand slam trophies were over.

A forehand volley on his second match point propelled Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, to his first semi-final at the claycourt major. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)