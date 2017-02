PARIS May 27 French Open holder Stan Wawrinka eased into the fourth round at Roland Garros with a drama-free 6-4 6-3 7-5 win over Jeremy Chardy on Friday.

The Swiss third seed stepped on court shortly after nine-times champion Rafael Nadal unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament with a left wrist injury.

But there was little chance of Wawrinka following Nadal out of Roland Garros. He broke the hapless Chardy five times to secure a place in the last 16 for the sixth time in his career.

The only men's champion still left in the draw, Wawrinka will next play either another Frenchman, Gilles Simon, or Serbian Viktor Troicki.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Larry King)