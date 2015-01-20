Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
MELBOURNE Jan 20 Stan Wawrinka's title defence got off to a flying start at the Australian Open on Tuesday, the Swiss easing past Turkish battler Marsel Ilhan 6-1 6-4 6-2 to reach the second round.
Though struggling to land his first serve, the fourth seed barely broke a sweat on a steamy day at Melbourne Park, blasting 34 winners to wrap up the match in less than one and a half hours at Rod Laver Arena.
Wawrinka raised a gasp from the crowd when he took a tumble on the court stretching for a volley late in the first set, but was untroubled thereafter and sealed the one-sided contest with a cross-court volley.
He will play the winner of Romanian qualifier Marius Copil and Spaniard Pablo Andujar in the next round. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.