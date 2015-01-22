MELBOURNE Jan 22 Defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka moved into the third round of the Australian Open with a workmanlike victory over Romanian qualifier Marius Copil on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Wawrinka, who appeared to have some trouble with his right elbow throughout the match as he iced it during the changeovers and only recorded two aces, took two hours, 16 minutes to beat the 24-year-old 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-3.

Copil, the lowest ranked player in the second round at 194 and playing in the main draw of a grand slam for the first time, got the Margaret Court crowd behind him by fighting for every point and not allowing the Swiss to run away with the game.

Wawrinka, who sealed the win when a backhand drive produced a forehand error from Copil, will now play Finland's Jarkko Nieminen in the third round. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick johnston)