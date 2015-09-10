NEW YORK, Sept 9 With rain threatening, fifth seed Stan Wawrinka stormed into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday sweeping past big-hitting South African Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-4 6-0.

Pushed off Arthur Ashe Stadium court to Louis Armstrong Stadium because of unsettled weather approaching, Wawrinka did his part to wrap up action quickly brushing past the overwhelmed 15th seed in just one hour, 47 minutes.

Anderson lacked the energy he displayed in a fourth-round upset of third seed Andy Murray, allowing the Swiss to dictate play for large stretches of the match.

The South African, who relies heavily on his serve, managed just nine aces and one break chance the entire match, which he could not convert.

With the victory Wawrinka setup a possible semi-final showdown with compatriot Roger Federer, who was playing Frenchman Richard Gasquet in another quarter-final.