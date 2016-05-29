PARIS May 29 Reigning Champion Stan Wawrinka lit up a gloomy Roland Garros with his lurid day-glo yellow shirt as he reached the French Open quarter-finals with a dazzling 7-6(5) 6-7(7) 6-3 6-2 win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.

In an entertaining match featuring between the leg shots, a mid-match rally with a ballboy and an array of blinding backhand winners from Wawrinka, the Swiss third seed chalked up his fifth successive win over Troicki when the Serb netted a backhand.

The win earned Wawrinka an eighth successive win on clay, following his triumph in the Geneva tournament last weekend, but more importantly it allowed him to set up a quarter-final meeting with unheralded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Troicki kept Wawrinka on his toes during the first half of the contest, with the Swiss winning the first set on his eighth set point before the Serb bagged the second set on his fifth.

But all the running around he did in the first two sets caught up with Troicki midway through the third set as called on the trainer to manipulate his hip.

The treatment failed to have the desired effect and he fell to a 20th successive defeat against top-3 opponents. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Martyn Herman)