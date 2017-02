PARIS, June 1 Defending champion Stan Wawrinka held off Albert Ramos Vinolas' late charge to storm into the French Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-1 7-6(7) victory on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Swiss, who got off to a slow start in opening rounds of the claycourt grand slam, steamrolled through the first two sets and resisted in the third on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a meeting with either local favourite Richard Gasquet or world number two Andy Murray of Britain.

Wawrinka used his single-handed backhand to move Ramos-Vinolas left, right and centre and it took the unseeded left-hander more than two sets to adjust.

After breaking back in the third, he forced a tiebreak and even had a set point but Wawrinka saved it and raised his arms in celebration when Ramos Vinolas's forehand sailed long on match point. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)