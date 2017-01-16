MELBOURNE Jan 16 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka survived a scare from Slovakia's Martin Klizan on Monday, fighting back from a break down in the final set to move into the Australian Open second round with a 4-6 6-4 7-5 4-6 6-4 victory.

It took the world number four more than three hours to knock out his opponent to cries of "Allez Stan" from the crowd after he had struggled early on to cope with Klizan's signature delicate dropshots.

Wawrinka, a three-times grand slam champion, gradually found the range on his lethal forehand, however, and he has never lost in the Australian Open first round in 12 visits to Melbourne Park.

He will face American Steve Johnson in the second round after the world number 30 beat Argentina's Frederico Delbonis 6-3 6-4 6-4.

