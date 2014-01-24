UPDATE 2-Tennis-Pospisil sends Murray packing at Indian Wells
March 11 World number one Andy Murray was sent packing from the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday after losing 6-4 7-6(5) to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.
MELBOURNE Jan 24 Top seeds Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci of Italy produced a great escape on Friday as they beat Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 6-4 3-6 7-5 to retain the Australian Open women's doubles title.
The Russian third seeds led 5-2 in the decider before Errani and Vinci roared back to clinch their fourth grand slam title and retain their world number one ranking.
Victory for Makarova and Vesnina would have lifted them to top spot and when they broke twice to lead 5-2 in the final set, they looked set for the title.
But the Italians stayed strong and won five straight games, clinching victory on their second match point when Vinci fired a forehand return winner down the line. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)
March 11 World number one Andy Murray was sent packing from the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday after losing 6-4 7-6(5) to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.
March 11 Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat 1-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 7-6(5) 11-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-4 3-6 6-3 20-John Isner (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(0) 7-6(6) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 19-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-4 6-3