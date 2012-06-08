By Toby Davis
| PARIS, June 8
PARIS, June 8 The men's French Open final
between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal could be postponed from
Sunday to Monday because of bad weather, according to tournament
director Gilbert Ysern.
The women's final between Maria Sharapova and Sara Errani
should, however, take place as scheduled on Saturday.
"There is no problem with the women's final," Ysern told
reporters on Friday.
"On Sunday ... it might rain in the morning until the early
afternoon. We will know more tomorrow. At the moment the
schedule remains the same and the men's final is planned for
1500 (1300 GMT).
"We are ready to postpone it until Monday, it is an
eventuality which we have not ruled out. In that case the final
would take place in the early afternoon."
World number one Djokovic and six-times champion Nadal will
contest the final after both won in straight sets on Friday.
The last time the final was not played on a Sunday was in
1973 when it took place on Tuesday after a rainy end to the
tournament.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)