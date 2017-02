PARIS May 22 Heavy rain sent players scuttling off the courts at Roland Garros on Sunday with gloomy prospects for further action on the first day of the French Open.

Only nine of the 32 scheduled matches had been completed by late afternoon and no play will be possible before 1630GMT, organisers said.

Earlier matches were completed in on-and-off drizzle with winners including Australia's Nick Kyrgios and women's 10th seed Petra Kvitova.

Japan's Kei Nishikori was 6-1 5-4 ahead against Italy's Simone Bolelli on Philippe Chatrier Court when the rain became too heavy and the courts were covered.

