By Greg Stutchbury
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Jan 18 Rafa Nadal's painful
right knee will be tested on centre court on Wednesday when he
meets German Tommy Haas in the second round of the Australian
Open tennis.
The second-seeded Spaniard, who has been plagued with knee
problems in recent years, said he had suffered a scare before
the tournament began on Monday when he felt "unbelievable" pain
in his right knee just from sitting in a chair.
The 10-times grand-slam winner, who has been hampered by
injury in the last two Australian Opens and been knocked out in
the quarter-finals both times, got treatment for his latest
problem and easily advanced to his second-round clash with Haas.
The 33-year-old Haas last met Nadal at Melbourne Park in
2009, when the Spaniard was on his way to claiming his first,
and so far only, Australian Open title.
Men's third seed Roger Federer will look to continue on his
path to a potential semi-final meeting with his great rival when
he plays Andreas Beck.
Women's champion Kim Clijsters will have an early start when
she faces Stephanie Fortez Garcon in the second match on Rod
Laver Arena, following China's Li Na, who will play Australia's
Olivia Rogowska in the first match of the day.
World number one Caroline Wozniacki continues her quest to
shake off the unwanted tag of holding the top rank without
having won a grand slam, against Georgia's Anna Tatishvili.
Local fans will have plenty to keep them interested later on
Rod Laver Arena when teenager Bernard Tomic, who came back from
a two-set deficit to upset 2009 semi-finalist Fernando Verdasco
in the first round, plays big-serving American Sam Querrey
before Australian wildcard Casey Dellacqua meets third seed
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
